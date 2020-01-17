Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Uncapped batsman Ahsan Ali has revealed that legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is his role model.

Ahsan’s revelation comes after he was included in Pakistan’s Twenty20 squad for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

The 26-year-old has accumulated 949 runs in 41 Twenty20 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 23.72 and a strike-rate of 129.46.

Ahsan Ali who has been named in the Pakistan T20I squad versus Bangladesh, speaking about his role-model Yuvraj Singh #Cricket #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/DXYETahR97 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 16, 2020

“I have admired Yuvraj from a young age which was a problem for many to understand as he is a left-handed batsman and I am right-handed,” Ahsan was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter. “When my brother heard about this, he got pictures of Yuvraj inverted by using computer software so that he would look like a right-handed batsman and gave them to me to admire and to emulate as he knew that I wanted to be like Yuvraj.”

