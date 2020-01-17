Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has admitted that he is “hurt and heartbroken” over the fact that he wasn’t included in the national team for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

Akmal is coming off a highly successful campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

Having played a pivotal role in leading Central Punjab to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal is now preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

Hurt&heart broken for not being considered 4 team 🇵🇰 i have really worked hard ..anyways i won’t give up i will work harder & would like to thank everyone who supported me jazak Allah thank you — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 16, 2020

Pakistan’s three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

