Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has lashed out at Pakistan for leaving out batsman Ahmed Shehzad for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

Shehzad has featured in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 Twenty20 Internationals, but last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

In last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Shehzad amassed 311 runs in eight games for the Quetta Gladiators, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 51.83 and a strike-rate of 126.93.

It’s very disappointing to hear that @iamAhmadshahzad was not picked again for the national squad for the tour against BD. He has a good reputation against BD every time he plays against them so I think that such a talented player who is performing in domestic cricket. — Abdul Razzaq (@ARazzaqPak) January 17, 2020

“It’s very disappointing to hear that Ahmed Shehzad was not picked again for the national squad for the tour against Bangladesh. He has a good reputation against Bangladesh every time he plays against them,” Razzaq said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Details of their squad can be found here.

