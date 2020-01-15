Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is not at all upset with the split schedule of Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan and is instead pleased that an agreement between the two countries was reached.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) came to an agreement that will see Bangladesh play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and a one-off ODI over three separate tours.

Bangladesh will first visit Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from January 24 to 27 before returning to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play the one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

#PakvBD In the end it’s a great result for both! Mr Ehsan Mani and Mr Wasim Khan were able to make a convincing case for Pakistan and Bangladesh was gracious to alter its stance and see reason behind Paks viewpoint.👏👏 — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) January 14, 2020

“In the end it’s a great result for both! Mr Ehsan Mani and Mr Wasim Khan were able to make a convincing case for Pakistan and Bangladesh was gracious to alter its stance and see reason behind Pakistan’s viewpoint,” Ramiz said on Twitter.

