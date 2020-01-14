Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has revealed that his spell in the Champions Trophy final in 2017 was extremely “special for me”.

Amir carved through India’s top order as he removed Rohit Sharma, captain Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

The 27-year-old finished with figures of 3-16 off six overs as Pakistan won the match by 180 runs.

Pakistan’s victory also saw them win the Champions Trophy for the first time in history.

Amir’s comments come after he took career-best figures of 6-17 in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday.

Amir, whose figures are the second-best for a Pakistani bowler in Twenty20 history, accomplished the incredible feat in the Khulna Tigers’ qualifier against the Rajshahi Royals.

Amir dismissed Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Alok Kapali, Andre Russell, Taijul Islam and Shoaib Malik in the match.

Thanks to Amir’s breathtaking performance with the ball, the Tigers won by 27 runs and qualified for the final, where they will either face the Chattogram Challengers or Royals on Friday.

Overall, Amir has claimed 18 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.77 and an economy rate of 6.90. He is currently the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

“[The] Champions Trophy spell was bit special for me as it was a historic game for me because we beat India for the first time in any ICC [final],” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricfrenzy.

“This one is also special because this is my career-best figures but you cannot compare them because that was a 50-over game and this is a 20-over game.

“That was an international game and this is league game but emotions are always same. I want to give 100 percent whether I am playing an international game or a league game. I think both are same.

“I always believe in luck because sometimes you bowl well and don’t get wickets and sometimes you get a wicket [with] full tosses or wide balls. In T20 cricket you need luck.”

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

