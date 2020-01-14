Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has expressed his delight towards the fact that Bangladesh have finally agreed to tour the country.

Salman’s happiness comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) came to an agreement that will see Bangladesh play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and a one-off ODI over three separate tours.

Bangladesh will first visit Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from January 24 to 27 before returning to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play the one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

Great news regarding @TheRealPCB and @BCBtigers agreeing to play the series in Pakistan . All the best to both teams . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) January 14, 2020

“Great news regarding Pakistan and Bangladesh agreeing to play the series in Pakistan. All the best to both teams,” Salman said on Twitter.

