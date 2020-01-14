Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia opener David Warner and captain Aaron Finch scored 128 not out and an unbeaten 110 respectively to lead their side to a dominant 10-wicket win over India in the first ODI in Mumbai.

Choosing to bowl first, Australia got an early breakthrough as India opener Rohit Sharma was caught by Warner at mid-off off the bowling of Mitchell Starc for 10 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul made up for the loss of Rohit with a 121-run partnership, during which Dhawan surpassed his fifty, before Rahul was dismissed by Ashton Agar for 47.

Dhawan went on to score 74, which came off 91 balls and included nine boundaries and a six, before he was sent packing by Pat Cummins.

India captain Virat Kohli only made 16 runs before he was caught and bowled by Adam Zampa, while Shreyas Iyer was caught behind off the bowling of Starc for four runs.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja halted Australia’s charge temporarily as they forged a 49-run partnership before Jadeja was caught behind off the bowling of Kane Richardson for 25.

Pant went on to score 28 before he was dismissed by Cummins.

India continued to lose wickets in a hurry after Pant’s dismissal and ended up being bowled out for 255.

Starc was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Cummins and Richardson snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Agar and Zampa, they chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing 256 to win, Warner and Finch finished things off by themselves as they forged a mammoth 258-run partnership, during which both batsmen brought up their centuries.

Their stand was the highest opening partnership against India in ODI history.

India tried everything possible to get a breakthrough, but all their efforts went in vain.

Australia won the match with 74 balls to spare.

Warner was named Man of the Match.

