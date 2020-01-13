What advice has Waqar Younis given Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has revealed that bowling coach Waqar Younis has advised him to keep working hard.

Rauf is currently playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), where he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets in six games at a brilliant average of 10.80 and an economy rate of 6.75.

Rauf’s comments come after Waqar recently said that he was looking forward to working with Rauf.

“Everyone is saying that I should be included in the Pakistan team now. I just focus on my performances,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “When a person can keep on performing he can get opportunities to serve his country in different capacities. I will give my best if I get the opportunity of representing my country.

“Waqar Younis’ comments have made me very happy. He talked to me as well, and told me that I was doing a good job while advising me to keep working hard.”

In his most recent game for the Stars, which was against the Sydney Sixers on Sunday, Rauf only took one wicket.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In the following match against the Thunder, he dismissed Ferguson, Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

Going up against the Thunder again, Rauf took a hat-trick as he dismissed Matthew Gilkes, captain Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams to finish with figures of 3-23 off his four overs.

An iconic BBL moment. Enjoy Haris Rauf's hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

