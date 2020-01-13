Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Josh Inglis walloped a 46-ball 73 and Jhye Richardson took four wickets as the Perth Scorchers crushed the Hobart Hurricanes by 77 runs.

Being put in to bat first, the Scorchers lost opener Liam Livingstone early on as he was caught behind off the bowling of Thomas Rogers for three runs.

Sam Whiteman didn’t fare much better as he was clean bowled by Clive Rose for eight runs.

Inglis and captain Mitchell Marsh stabilised the innings with a 109-run partnership, during which Inglis surpassed his fifty, before Marsh was sent packing by Rogers for a 29-ball 40, which included three boundaries and a six.

Inglis went on to score a 46-ball 73, which included four boundaries and four sixes.

A bit of catching practice for the crew on the hill! 92m from Josh Inglis 😮 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/PW3zJ7weYn — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2020

Josh Inglis whacks this one for six, and draws a @Bazmccullum comparison from Ricky Ponting! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/9ZRdTKDge3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2020

Since the Scorchers began losing wickets at regular intervals after Inglis’ dismissal, they ended up finishing on 175/7.

Rogers was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Rose, Scott Boland, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 176 to win, the Hurricanes lost captain Matthew Wade on the ninth ball of the innings as he was dismissed by Richardson for three runs.

Richardson struck again three balls later as he removed David Miller for a duck.

George Bailey and Caleb Jewell managed to add 41 runs to the score before Jewell was taken out by Fawad Ahmed for 28.

Once Jewell was gone, the Hurricanes lost wickets in a hurry as they went from 46/3 to being bowled out for 98.

Other than Jewell, Bailey was the only other batsman to put up a fight as he made a 31-ball 36.

Richardson was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Fawad and Livingstone took two wickets apiece. As for Marsh and Chris Jordan, they claimed one wicket each.

4️⃣ wickets for Jhye Richardson against the Hurricanes. Now that's worth a trip across the country! @Dream11 | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/PegMzB11dE — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2020

Inglis was named Man of the Match.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...