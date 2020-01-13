Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has credited legendary South Africa seamer Dale Steyn for a lot of his success as of late.

Rauf, who is playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets in six games at a brilliant average of 10.80 and an economy rate of 6.75.

Steyn also played with the Stars, but recently completed his stint with the franchise.

It was during that time that Rauf learned as much as possible from Steyn, who is South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in Test history.

Rauf also apologised for the throat-slash celebration he used early on in the BBL once again.

“The time I spent with Dale Steyn was great. I tried to spend the maximum amount of my time with him in the nets, matches, or the dressing room. I have learned a lot from him. I got tips on controlling my out-swinger,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I realised that the cut-throat celebrations were wrong. I apologised for the incident and it will not happen in the future. I got a call from Aaqib bhai as well who told me that it was not right.

“I plan on playing for the Melbourne Stars next year as well. The way the team and the players support each other is great. I feel that this is my own team. They have an environment like it’s a big family. Lahore Qalandars have a big role in my development. Aaqib bhai helped me greatly as well. Their player development program is the best platform for any rising player. My life changed when I went for their trials. I couldn’t even have thought of playing at this level before.”

In his most recent game for the Stars, which was against the Sydney Sixers on Sunday, Rauf only took one wicket.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In the following match against the Thunder, he dismissed Ferguson, Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

Going up against the Thunder again, Rauf took a hat-trick as he dismissed Matthew Gilkes, captain Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams to finish with figures of 3-23 off his four overs.

An iconic BBL moment. Enjoy Haris Rauf's hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

