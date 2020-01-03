Waqar Younis confirms Haris Rauf will make his Pakistan debut soon?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has revealed that pace bowler Haris Rauf could be included in the national team “soon”.

Rauf has been in red-hot form with the ball in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), where he is representing the Melbourne Stars.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In his most recent match against the Sydney Thunder, he dismissed captain Callum Ferguson, Daniel Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

Waqar Younis "Haris Rauf has impressed me. He has pace, is strong, aggressive & bowls a good slower-ball. I’ve spoken to Misbah about him & we're looking to bring him into our pack of pace-bowlers, working with him & hopefully can push him into the Pakistan team soon" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/F2epF05q7q — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 2, 2020

“Haris Rauf has impressed me. He has pace, is strong, aggressive and bowls a good slower-ball. I’ve spoken to Misbah about him and we’re looking to bring him into our pack of pace bowlers, working with him and hopefully can push him into the Pakistan team soon,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

