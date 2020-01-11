Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

A Bangladesh player who was not named has admitted that he, many of his teammates and their families are worried about Pakistan’s “reputation as a war-torn nation”.

The player wants to have a “clear picture” of the upcoming tour as it will “help us remove all the uncertainties”.

“We are quite confused about the tour of Pakistan and it is quite disturbing considering we need to take some individual preparation ahead of any tour,” the player was quoted as saying by Cricfrenzy. “While we are confused our family members are completely at dark about it and this uncertainty is making them worried considering their reputation as a war-torn nation.

“It would be better if we can have a clear picture at the earliest as that will help us remove all the uncertainties surrounded about our travel plan.”

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in January and February.

On Friday, BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus announced that a decision on Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan will likely be made during a board meeting on Sunday.

The BCB were supposed to give an answer to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, but failed to do so.

The board is considering three options – only play three Twenty20 Internationals, play one Test and the three Twenty20 Internationals or take up the PCB’s latest offer where Bangladesh would play the two Tests first and reschedule the Twenty20 series for a later date.

However, reports state that PCB chairman Ehsan Mani is adamant on playing a two-Test series.

