Perth Scorchers captain Mitchell Marsh led by example as he smashed an unbeaten 93 to help his side defeat the Brisbane Heat by 34 runs.

Opting to bat first, the Scorchers got off to a flyer before opener Josh Inglis was caught and bowled by Josh Lalor for 28.

Sam Whiteman was sent packing by Ben Laughlin for four runs, while Liam Livingstone was dismissed by Zahir Khan for 39.

Marsh and Cameron Bancroft ensured the Scorchers ended their innings on a high as they forged an unbeaten 124-run partnership, during which Marsh raced past his fifty.

Marsh ended up making a 41-ball 93, which included three boundaries and eight sixes, while Bancroft remained undefeated on 41, which came off 29 balls and included three sixes.

Thanks to them, the Scorchers finished on 213/3 off their 20 overs.

Lalor, Laughlin and Zahir picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing 214 to win, the Heat lost Max Bryant early on as he was dismissed by Jhye Richardson for five runs.

Heat captain Chris Lynn only made 14 before he was caught by Livingstone at deep square leg off the bowling of Chris Jordan.

Matt Renshaw fell shortly after, while Tom Banton smashed a 32-ball 55, which included seven boundaries and two sixes, before he was caught and bowled by Fawad Ahmed.

Ben Cutting and Joe Burns added 41 runs to the score before Cutting was sent packing by Joel Paris for 20.

Jimmy Peirson was clean bowled by Richardson for 13, while Burns hammered a 27-ball 37 before he was cleaned up by Jordan.

With James Pattinson being run out for 11 soon after, the Heat ended up falling well short of their target as they finished on 179/8.

Richardson, Paris and Jordan took two wickets apiece, while Fawad claimed one.

Marsh was named Man of the Match.

