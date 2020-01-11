Another Bangladesh player set to be available for the tour of Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh pace bowler Mohammad Saifuddin is set to be available for the upcoming tour of Pakistan as he is nearing the end of his recovery process from a back injury.

Saifuddin has been sidelined for the past four months due to a persisting back injury, and last played international cricket in September 2019.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashish Chowdhury revealed that Saifuddin recently underwent a scan and “the report was good”.

“We did a scan and the report was good. We have already started his rehabilitation from today [yesterday]. We will assess his healing process and monitor his workloads,” Debashish was quoted as saying by Cricfrenzy. “His injury was aggravated mainly for technical reasons like his bowling action. We are hopeful and are looking to prepare him for the upcoming Pakistan tour.”

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in January and February.

On Friday, BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus announced that a decision on Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan will likely be made during a board meeting on Sunday.

The BCB were supposed to give an answer to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, but failed to do so.

The board is considering three options – only play three Twenty20 Internationals, play one Test and the three Twenty20 Internationals or take up the PCB’s latest offer where Bangladesh would play the two Tests first and reschedule the Twenty20 series for a later date.

However, reports state that PCB chairman Ehsan Mani is adamant on playing a two-Test series.

