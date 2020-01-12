Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman has lashed out at legendary Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed and called him “one of the worst coaches of the century”.

Zaman’s disdain towards Javed comes after he was part of the Lahore Qalandars’ coaching staff during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2018.

Javed was the franchise’s head coach, while former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had the role of a batting consultant.

Former left-arm seamer Kabir Khan was the bowling coach and ex-New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Mills was the team’s technical and tactical advisor.

Zaman claimed that when the team lost three games after being in a good position to win, Javed didn’t bother doing any reviews of the players’ performance.

“According to me, Aaqib Javed is one of the worst coaches of the century. Despite losing three matches from winning positions, he didn’t do any review of the performance,” Zaman said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He used to make no plans with regards to who would be the openers or which bowler will open the bowling.

“There was a club level setup in Qalandars. He used to send players depending on his mood. He never used to go inside the field during strategic timeout and always used to send other members of the coaching staff.”

“Aaqib never got the team together before the match. There was absolutely no culture in the team. He used to change three or four players after every match. I have done analysis of every ball as a fielding coach on a sheet. Aaqib never asked for that sheet or tried to read it. Maybe he wouldn’t have understood it since it is in English.”

In regards to McCullum, Zaman claimed that Mills “used to act as his messenger”.

“McCullum never used to attend team meetings. Kyle Mills used to act as his messenger and deliver the message to him after the meeting,” he said. “I said in the meeting that I don’t understand how McCullum attempted a single when seven runs were needed in the last over with only two wickets left. I gave my honest opinion and later I was restricted to my hotel.

“Aaqib was doing what McCullum asked him to do. Similarly, Kabir Khan was also stopped from going to the stadium after McCullum accused him of supporting the opposition side due to his reaction to a dropped catch of McCulllum.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...