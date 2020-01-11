Which player has Pakistan legend Wasim Akram heaped praise on?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Wasim Akram has lavished praise on Australia leg-spin king Shane Warne after he raised a hefty amount of money for the bushfire crisis by auctioning off his cherished Baggy Green.

Warne’s Baggy Green sold for over a A$1 million and the money will be given to the Red Cross bushfire appeal.

Akram was extremely impressed by Warne’s actions and lauded him for helping his fellow Australians in their time of need.

What an incredible result @ShaneWarne Your generosity will go to helping so many lives that have been devastated by the Australian bushfire tragedy. Well done Mate 👍🏽 🇦🇺 https://t.co/nLSGxBD8O9 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 10, 2020

“What an incredible result Shane Warne. Your generosity will go to helping so many lives that have been devastated by the Australian bushfire tragedy. Well done mate,” Akram said on Twitter.

The bushfires have resulted in the deaths of at least 28 people, burned over 26 million acres of land and left more than 500 million animals dead.

