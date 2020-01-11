Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has revealed that that he is aiming to help his team win the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title and be the best player in the tournament.

Zaman, who has struggled with the bat as of late, will be representing Lahore Qalandars in the competition, which begins on February 20.

“Every player has individual goals. I have also set a goal for myself. I will try my best to become the best player of the tournament and win the PSL title for my team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman also expressed his delight at the fact that the Qalandars will be playing eight of their matches in front of their home fans.

“We at Lahore Qalandars are really happy that we have our eight matches in Lahore,” he said. “Crowd will support us. We play here all year around, so we will have an advantage and we are really hopeful that we as a team will do really well.”

The PSL Schedule

The PCB unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on January 1.

The opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi on February 20.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

