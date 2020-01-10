Chris Gayle: ‘Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Flamboyant West Indies opener Chris Gayle has heaped praise on Pakistan, saying it is “one of the safest places right now in the world”.

Gayle’s comments come after Sri Lanka recently played a two-Test series in Pakistan, which marked the return of Test cricket to the country after 10 years.

However, Bangladesh are currently deciding whether they want to tour Pakistan as many of their players are reportedly hesitant about travelling there due to the security situation.

But Gayle, who is currently representing the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), believes that Pakistan is safe as the country is offering presidential level security to any team that tours.

“Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. They say you will get presidential security so you are in good hands,” Gayle was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Will Bangladesh tour Pakistan?

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in January and February.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) were supposed to give a final answer on what the tour itinerary would consist of on Thursday, but failed to do so.

Instead, BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus said that a decision is likely to be made a board meeting on Sunday.

Currently, the BCB is considering three options – only play three Twenty20 Internationals, play one Test and the three Twenty20 Internationals or take up the PCB’s latest offer where Bangladesh would play the two Tests first and reschedule the Twenty20 series for a later date.

