WATCH: Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf takes a hat-trick in the BBL

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf continued to impress in the Big Bash League (BBL) as he took a hat-trick in the Melbourne Stars’ match against the Sydney Thunder.

Rauf accomplished the incredible feat in the last over of the Thunder’s innings as he dismissed Matthew Gilkes, captain Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams.

As a result, he finished with figures of 3-23 off his four overs and received the Man of the Match award after the Stars won by six wickets.

An iconic BBL moment. Enjoy Haris Rauf's hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

This is the latest chapter in Rauf’s dream run in the BBL.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In the following match against the Sydney Thunder, he dismissed captain Callum Ferguson, Daniel Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

