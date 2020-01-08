Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Tom Curran took four wickets and scored a crucial 21 as the Sydney Sixers defeated the Adelaide Strikers by two wickets.

Being put in to bat first, the Strikers got off to a disappointing start as opener Phil Salt was caught behind off the bowling of Jackson Bird for nine runs.

Matthew Short was trapped lbw off the bowling of Ben Dwarshuis for seven runs, while Jake Weatherald hammered a 31-ball 47, which included seven boundaries and a six, before he was clean bowled by Curran.

Curran and Lloyd Pope then proceeded to carve through the Strikers’ middle order, which slowed down their progress.

However, with captain Alex Carey scoring 32, the Strikers managed to reach 135 before being bowled out.

Curran was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Pope and Dwarshuis snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Bird and Josh Hazlewood, they chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing 136 to win, the Sixers lost opener Justin Avendano in the third over as he was dismissed by Michael Neser for 11.

Neser also took out Josh Philippe for eight runs, while captain Daniel Hughes and James Vince were sent packing by Rashid Khan for 17 and 27 respectively.

The very next ball after dismissing Vince, Rashid got his third wicket as he trapped Jack Edwards lbw for a golden duck.

Rashid completed his hat-trick on the first ball of his fourth over as he clean bowled Jordan Silk for 16.

Dwarshuis fell soon after, while Curran struck a vital 21 before he was cleaned up by Harry Conway.

With Hazlewood hammering 12 runs off three balls, the Sixers won the match eight balls to spare.

Rashid was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Neser took two, and Conway and Peter Siddle claimed one wicket each.

Curran was named Man of the Match.

