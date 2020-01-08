‘Fifth day means real Test cricket’ – Which Pakistan great said this?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has made it clear that he doesn’t want Test matches being reduced to four days.

Latif recently took to Twitter during the second Test between South Africa and England in Cape Town, which went into the fifth day.

England eventually won the match by 189 runs with just under nine overs to go.

“Fifth day means real Test cricket!” Latif said on Twitter.

