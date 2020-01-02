Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has criticised the idea of reducing Test matches to four days from five.

Ajmal feels that doing this will be harmful to the longest format, especially in the future.

He also added that sponsors will be affected if the notion goes ahead.

“Reducing Test matches by one day could hurt the longest format of the game,” Ajmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Sponsors are also not going to be onboard with the idea.

“I believe that the ICC should try to maintain the traditional beauty of the game. The real essence of cricket is Test matches and it should be maintained in its true form.”

