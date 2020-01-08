Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has shockingly claimed that he knows “so much so many people have done to the country”.

Amir’s astonishing comment came when he was responding to a fan who was criticising legendary seamer Shoaib Akhtar for saying negative things about Pakistan on live television.

However, the 27-year-old insisted that he wouldn’t name and shame anyone as he doesn’t want to “stoop to their level”.

Bro there is so much so many people have done to the country, and i can say many things too but u knw im not going to stoop to their level not in my upbringing. Allah sabko hadayat de or aqal bhi. Peace for everyone. #alwaysAllhamdulilah — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 6, 2020

“Bro there is so much so many people have done to the country, and I can say many things too but you know I’m not going to stoop to their level, not in my upbringing. Allah sabko hadayat de or aqal bhi. Peace for everyone,” Amir said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir issues hilarious apology after losing 6-0 in FIFA

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...