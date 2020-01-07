Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England all-rounder Ben Stokes took three wickets as South Africa fell agonisingly short of saving the second Test on the final day in Cape Town.

With England winning the match by 189 runs, which was their first victory in Cape Town since 1957, the four-Test series is now tied at 1-1.

Starting off the day on 126/2, South Africa lost Keshav Maharaj, who was sent in as the nightwatchman, early on as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of James Anderson for two runs.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis mustered 19 runs before he was caught by Joe Denly at square leg off the bowling of Dominic Bess.

Debutant Pieter Malan, who started the day on 63, ended up making 84, which came off 288 balls and included three boundaries, before he was caught by Stokes at second slip off the bowling of Sam Curran.

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen managed to forge a 66-run partnership, during which De Kock brought up his fifty, before he was dismissed by Joe Denly for 50, which came off 107 deliveries and included seven boundaries.

Van der Dussen went on to score 17 before he was sent packing by Stuart Broad.

Stokes then removed Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje in successive deliveries to leave England one wicket away from victory.

Stokes delivered the knockout blow with just under nine overs to go as South Africa were bowled out for 248 when Vernon Philander was caught by Ollie Pope at gully for eight runs.

Stokes was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Anderson and Denly took two wickets apiece. As for Bess, Curran and Broad, they claimed one wicket each.

Stokes was named Man of the Match.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...