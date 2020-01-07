PCB demands BCB provide a reason why Bangladesh won’t tour Pakistan

Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) provide a proper reason why Bangladesh won’t play a Test series in Pakistan.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But last month, BCB president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

On Sunday, it was reported that the PCB rejected Bangladesh’s proposal to play one Test in Pakistan and the other in Dhaka.

Pakistan Cricket Board has requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board to provide compelling reasons or share proper intellegince for not fulfilling their FTP commitment of playing Tests in Pakistan. To date, the BCB has not provided any reasons to the PCB #PAKvBAN #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 6, 2020

Given Bangladesh’s hesitancy, the PCB has urged the BCB to provide a proper reason or share some intelligence on why it is not safe for Bangladesh to tour Pakistan.

According to journalist Saj Sadiq, the BCB has not given any reason so far on why the national team don’t want to play the two-Test series.

ALSO CHECK OUT: India to boycott 2020 Asia Cup in Pakistan?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...