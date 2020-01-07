Who has Pakistan opener Abid Ali thanked for all his success?

Abid Ali: “I am thankful to Allah almighty and all those who loved cricket and prayed for my success”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has attributed his recent success to Allah and everyone who prayed for him.

Abid made his Test debut in the recently concluded two-Test series and had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

“I am thankful to Allah almighty and all those who loved cricket and prayed for my success. May Allah give me strength to enlighten the name of [the] country at all platforms,” he said on Twitter.

