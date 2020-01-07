Who has Pakistan opener Abid Ali thanked for all his success?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has attributed his recent success to Allah and everyone who prayed for him.

Abid made his Test debut in the recently concluded two-Test series and had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

I am thankful to Allah almighty and all those who loved cricket and prayed for my success. May Allah give me strength to enlighten the name of country at all platforms. pic.twitter.com/DfbamvzdXA — Abid Ali (@AbidAli_Real) January 3, 2020

“I am thankful to Allah almighty and all those who loved cricket and prayed for my success. May Allah give me strength to enlighten the name of [the] country at all platforms,” he said on Twitter.

