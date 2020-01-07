Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis smashed 59 and 51 respectively as the Perth Scorchers downed the Melbourne Renegades by six wickets.

With this loss, the Renegades continue to remain winless as they have lost all seven of their games.

Being put in to bat first, the Renegades were dealt a big blow on the third ball of the match as captain Aaron Finch was dismissed by Jhye Richardson for a golden duck.

Marcus Harris only made 14 before he became Richardson’s second victim.

Shaun Marsh failed to have an impact as he was removed by Scorchers captain Mitchell Marsh, who is also his brother, for two runs.

Sam Harper and Beau Webster came to the rescue with a 71-run partnership before Harper was sent packing by Marsh for a 46-ball 73, which included seven boundaries and three sixes.

With Dan Christian scoring a quickfire 19 and Webster going on to make a 40-ball 59, which included three boundaries and four sixes, the Renegades finished on 175/5.

Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Marsh snapped up two.

Chasing 176 to win, the Scorchers got off to a superb start as Livingstone and Inglis amassed a 101-run partnership, during which Livingstone brought up his fifty, before he was dismissed by Richard Gleeson for 59, which came off 39 balls and included three boundaries and four sixes.

THAT IS HUGE 🤯 Liam Livingstone launches one on the roof! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/JHQfOA8pbI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

Inglis ended up making a 33-ball 51, which included three boundaries and two sixes, before he was caught and bowled by Kane Richardson.

Even though Gleeson took out Mitchell Marsh and Tim David, the Scorchers managed to reach their target with an over to spare.

Gleeson was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Richardson claimed one.

Livingstone was named Man of the Match.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...