Tom Banton smashed the second-fastest half-century in BBL history as the Brisbane Heat cruised to a 16-run win over the Sydney Thunder via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Opting to bat first after the match was reduced to eight overs due to rain, the Heat got off to a scorching start as Tom Banton and captain Chris Lynn amassed a 90-run partnership, during which Banton brought up his fifty, in less than five overs.

On the final ball of the fifth over, Banton, who made the second-fastest fifty in the BBL, was dismissed by Chris Tremain for a 19-ball 56, which included two boundaries and seven sixes.

Lynn went on to score a 13-ball 31 before he was caught by Alex Ross at deep midwicket off the bowling of Brendan Doggett.

Max Bryant and Matt Renshaw both fell soon after as they were removed by Daniel Sams in the same over.

However, thanks to Banton and Lynn, the Heat finished on 119/4 off their eight overs.

Sams was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Tremain and Doggett chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 120 to win initially, the Thunder lost Usman Khawaja early on as he was clean bowled by Zahir Khan for 11.

Shortly after, the rain came and the match was suspended.

Following a shortly delay, the Thunder were set a new target of 77 off five overs.

However, on the first ball after the match restarted, Thunder captain Callum Ferguson was caught by Mitchell Swepson off the bowling of Ben Laughlin for five runs.

With Jack Prestwidge taking out Chris Morris and Sams in the same over, the Thunder fell short of their target.

Prestwidge was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Zahir and Laughlin claimed one wicket each.

Banton was named Man of the Match.

