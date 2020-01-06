Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Nathan Lyon took five wickets and David Warner scored a superb 111 not out as Australia demolished New Zealand by 279 runs on the fourth day in Sydney.

Australia massive win at the Sydney Cricket Ground saw them whitewash New Zealand 3-0.

Starting off the day on 40/0, Warner and Joe Burns converted their overnight partnership into a 107-run stand, during which Warner surpassed his fifty, before Burns was trapped lbw off the bowling of Todd Astle for 40.

Warner and Marnus Labuschagne kept the runs flowing with a 110-run stand, during which Warner brought up his hundred and Labuschagne his fifty.

Labuschagne ended up making 59, which came off 74 balls and included three boundaries, before he was caught by stand-in captain Tom Latham at long-on off the bowling of Matt Henry.

As soon as Labuschagne was dismissed, Australia declared on 217/2, which set New Zealand a target of 416 to win.

Warner finished unbeaten on 111, which came off 159 deliveries and included nine boundaries.

Astle and Henry picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing 416 to win, New Zealand lost opener Tom Blundell early on as he was brilliantly caught by Lyon at point off the bowling of Mitchell Starc for two runs.

Add it to the collection of Nathan Lyon classic catches! #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/x9PJkJzq88 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2020

Starc struck again in his next over as Latham was trapped lbw for one run.

Jeet Raval only made 12 runs before being caught behind off the bowling of Lyon, while Glenn Phillips, who didn’t trouble the scorers, suffered the same fate.

Ross Taylor was the next to go as he was clean bowled by a beaut of a delivery from Pat Cummins for 22.

Taylor made history during his innings though as he became New Zealand’s all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket.

Colin de Grandhomme and BJ Watling halted Australia’s charge with a 69-run partnership, during which De Grandhomme registered his fifty, before he was dismissed by Lyon for 52, which came off 68 balls and included five boundaries and a six.

Todd Astle mustered 17 runs before he was brilliantly caught by James Pattinson off the bowling of Lyon.

With Starc taking out William Somerville, Lyon removing Watling and Henry not coming in to bat since he has a broken left thumb, New Zealand were bowled out for 136.

Lyon was the most successful bowler with five wickets, while Starc took three and Cummins claimed one.

Labuschagne was named Man of the Match for his career-best knock of 215 in the first innings.

