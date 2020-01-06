Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has said that the “world wants to see Pakistan-India playing cricket”.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Miandad believes that if bilateral series were to resume, both countries would benefit financially, while relations could also be improved.

“A full-fledged Pakistan-India bilateral series [is] needed to improve relations between both the countries as the series will also help both the countries financially,” Miandad told APP as quoted by the Business Recorder. “The world wants to see Pakistan-India playing cricket and bilateral series.”

Miandad also noted that India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka should play series on a regular basis.

“We share a common culture and many heritage values. If the [Asian countries] could unite for a common cause of cricket, then it would benefit all,” he said.

Will Bangladesh tour Pakistan?

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But last month, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

Miandad urged Bangladesh to tour Pakistan, saying: “Bangladesh is a brotherly nation to us and both the countries must help each other in cricket.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: India to boycott 2020 Asia Cup in Pakistan?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...