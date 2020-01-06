Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Debutant Pieter Malan scored an unbeaten 63 after South Africa were set 438 to win following England opener Dom Sibley’s career-best 133 not out.

Starting off the day on 218/4, Sibley and Ben Stokes amassed a 92-run partnership, during which Sibley brought up his century and Stokes his fifty, before Stokes was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj for a 47-ball 72, which included seven boundaries and three sixes.

Ollie Pope fell shortly after as he was clean bowled by Kagiso Rabada for three runs.

Jos Buttler smashed a quickfire 23 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Anrich Nortje, while Sam Curran was caught by Zubayr Hamza at midwicket off the bowling of Maharaj for 13.

Sibley and Stuart Broad added 16 runs to the score before England declared on 391/8, which set South Africa 438 to win.

Sibley finished on 133, which came off 311 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six, while Broad remained undefeated on eight, which came off 15 deliveries and included a boundary.

Nortje was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Rabada and Maharaj snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Dwaine Pretorius, he chipped in with one.

Chasing 438 to win, South Africa got off to a fantastic start as Dean Elgar and Malan amassed a 71-run partnership before Elgar was caught behind off the bowling of Joe Denly for 34.

Malan and Hamza kept the runs flowing with a 52-run stand, during which Malan registered his fifty, before Hamza was caught behind off the bowling of James Anderson for 18.

Malan and Maharaj ensured South Africa made it safely to stumps as they forged an unbeaten three-run partnership.

Malan finished on 63, which came off 193 balls and included two boundaries, while Maharaj remained undefeated on two.

Denly and Anderson claimed one wicket each.

South Africa ended day four on 126/2, which still leaves them needing 312 runs to win, and will continue batting on Tuesday at 10:30 local time or 08:30 GMT.

