Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz recently took his 100th wicket in Twenty20 cricket.

Nawaz accomplished the feat in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he is representing the Rajshahi Royals.

It was in the Royals’ clash against the Rangpur Royals on Thursday that Nawaz took his 100th Twenty20 wicket.

Nawaz dismissed former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson and Fazle Mahmud as the Royals won the match by 30 runs.

The 25-year-old was congratulated by the Quetta Gladiators, who he will representing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins next month, and Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal.

“100 T20 wickets for Gladiator Mohammad Nawaz. A brilliant feat,” the Gladiators said on Twitter.

Akmal added: “Congratulations brother Mohammad Nawaz.”

The PSL Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on Wednesday.

As mentioned, the PSL will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

