Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia forged a 243-run lead after spinner Nathan Lyon sliced through New Zealand’s batting line-up with a five-wicket haul.

Starting off the day on 61/0, New Zealand only added seven runs to their overnight score before Tom Blundell was clean bowled by Lyon for 34.

Stand-in captain Tom Latham and Jeet Raval added 49 runs to the score before Raval was trapped lbw off the bowling of Lyon for 31.

Latham went on to make 49 before he was caught by Mitchell Starc at mid-on off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

Cummins also took out Ross Taylor for 22, while Starc cleaned up BJ Watling for nine runs.

Things went from bad to worse for the Black Caps as Colin de Grandhomme was run out for 20.

A run out! Not what NZ needed. Good fielding from Matthew Wade and some swift glovework from Tim Paine! #AUSvNZ | https://t.co/rx14Qs3S0i pic.twitter.com/1ooDL8wqdb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2020

Debutant Glenn Phillips and Todd Astle managed to forge a 40-run partnership before Phillips was clean bowled by Cummins for 52, which came off 115 balls and included six boundaries and a six.

Lyon then removed William Somervillle and Neil Wagner in the space of three balls before completing his five-for when Matt Henry was stumped by captain Tim Paine for three runs.

Is that the PERFECT OVER? – Six balls

– Six plays and misses

– Two wickets

– One 🐐#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/LkgSU2NPj8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2020

Astle was left stranded on 25 as New Zealand were bowled out for 251, which gave Australia a 203-run lead.

Lyon was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Cummins snapped up three and Starc chipped in with one.

With a 203-run lead in hand, Australia openers David Warner and Joe Burns amassed an unbeaten 40-run partnership before stumps was called.

Warner finished on 23, which came off 56 balls and included a boundary, while Burns remained undefeated on 16, which came off 40 deliveries and included two boundaries.

Australia ended day three on 40/0 and will continue batting on Monday at 11:00 local time or 00:00 GMT.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...