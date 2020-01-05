Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury has said that he isn’t aware of the board’s proposal to play one Test in Pakistan and the other in Dhaka.

Nizamuddin was responding to media reports that the BCB made the proposal to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in private in a bid to resolve the deadlock over the upcoming Test series.

A PCB official said that the board had rejected the “strange” idea.

“It is strange that the BCB wants Pakistan to play a Test in Bangladesh in return,” the official said. “Privately the proposal to have one Test in Pakistan and one in Bangladesh has been floated but has been rejected.”

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But last month, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

Nizamuddin made it clear that the BCB is still willing to send the national team to Pakistan for the three-match Twenty20 series, but will make a decision on the Test series afterwards.

“I am not aware of any such proposal,” Nizamuddin was quoted as saying by cricfrenzy.com. “We [BCB] still stand to our previous decision. We have principally agreed to play the T20I series in Pakistan subject to clearance from the government.

“Following the T20I series, we will assess if we can go ahead in playing the Test series in Pakistan.”

