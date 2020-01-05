Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Josh Philippe hammered an unbeaten 83 to lead the Sydney Sixers to a seven-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers.

Choosing to bat first, the Strikers lost opener Jake Weatherald early on as he was dismissed by Jackson Bird for 15.

Phil Salt and captain Alex Carey made up for the loss of Weatherald with a 47-run partnership before Salt was caught by James Vince at deep midwicket off the bowling of Lloyd Pope for 25.

Carey went on to score 29 before he was clean bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

Cameron White and Matthew Short fell shortly after, while Michael Neser smashed a quickfire 25 before he was sent packing by Ben Dwarshuis.

With Jonathan Wells smashing an unbeaten 40 off just 28 balls, which included five boundaries, the Strikers finished on 176/6.

Pope was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Dwarshuis, Hazlewood and Bird chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 177 to win, the Sixers got off to a superb start as Philippe and Justin Avendano amassed a 72-run partnership before Avendano was caught behind off the bowling of Harry Conway for a 33-ball 47, which included four boundaries and two sixes.

Philippe and captain Daniel Hughes kept the runs flowing with a 51-run partnership before Hughes was sent packing by Rashid Khan for 24.

Even though Vince fell soon after, Philippe led the Sixers across the line with his unbeaten knock of 83, which came off 52 balls and included five boundaries and four sixes.

Conway, Rashid and Peter Siddle claimed one wicket each.

Philippe was named Man of the Match.

