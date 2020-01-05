What does Pakistan seamer Junaid Khan get up to in his free time?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has revealed that he likes to improve his fitness in his free time.

Junaid last played for Pakistan during their ODI series against England in May last year.

He most recently played for the Rangpur Rangers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

trying my best to improve my fitness in my free time #gym #jk pic.twitter.com/CqCtMoU0Sd — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) January 5, 2020

“Trying my best to improve my fitness in my free time,” he said on Twitter.

Junaid will participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next month after being retained by the Multan Sultans.

In last year’s PSL, the 30-year-old claimed eight wickets in seven matches at an average of 28.50.

The PSL Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on Wednesday.

As mentioned, the PSL will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

