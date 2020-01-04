Why has Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf been forced to apologise?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has apologised for using the throat slash gesture while celebrating after taking wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Rauf, who is playing for the Melbourne Stars in the BBL, was heavily criticised after he used the gesture during the Stars’ match against the Sydney Thunder on Thursday.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, Aaqib Javed, the head coach of the Lahore Qalandars, who Rauf plays for in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was less than impressed with the 26-year-old’s celebration and demanded that he stop making the throat slash gesture anymore.

“Haris apologised for his inappropriate celebration after I told him that such a thing is against the moral code observed by the Qalandars,” Javed said. “He also vowed to observe restraint in this regard during future matches.”

Rauf has been in red-hot form with the ball in the BBL and is currently the third-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets in three games at an incredible average of 7.10.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In his most recent match against the Sydney Thunder, he dismissed captain Callum Ferguson, Daniel Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

