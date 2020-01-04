Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sandeep Lamichhane took three wickets and Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 68 as the Melbourne Stars defeated their crosstown rivals, the Melbourne Renegades, by eight wickets.

Opting to bowl first, the Stars got the early breakthrough they were looking for as Renegades opener Sam Harper was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile for 12 runs.

Renegades captain Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh added 42 runs to the score before Finch was clean bowled by Adam Zampa for 25.

Marsh and Beau Webster kept the runs flowing with a 62-run partnership before Marsh was removed by Lamichhane for a 33-ball 43, which included three boundaries and a six.

The MCG is on it's feet! What an effort from Ben Dunk and Nathan Coulter-Nile! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/IROulTcSDn — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2020

Lamichhane struck again two balls later as Dan Christian was stumped by Peter Handscomb for a golden duck.

Webster went on to score 29 before he was cleaned up by Zampa.

Lamichhane then took out Tom Cooper, while Dale Steyn sent Cameron Boyce packing for a golden duck.

With Tom Andrews and Will Sutherland falling soon after, the Renegades finished on 142/9 off their 20 overs.

Lamichhane was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Steyn and Zampa snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Coulter-Nile, he chipped in with one.

Chasing 143 to win, the Stars got off to a great start as Marcus Stoinis and Nic Maddinson amassed a 53-run partnership before Maddinson was removed by Kane Richardson by 17.

Ben Dunk mustered 15 runs before he was dismissed by Richard Gleeson.

That was to be the Renegades’ last taste of success as Stoinis and captain Glenn Maxwell forged an unbeaten 68-run partnership, during which Stoinis brought up his fifty, to lead the Stars to victory.

Stoinis finished on 68, which came off 55 balls and included seven boundaries and a six, while Maxwell remained undefeated on 40, which came off 32 deliveries and included three boundaries and a six.

After tonight's innings of 68no, no player has scored more runs than @MStoinis this Big Bash season.@dream11 | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/JR34QKpRPu — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2020

Richardson and Gleeson claimed one wicket each.

Zampa was named Man of the Match.

