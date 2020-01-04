Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne struck a career-best 215 to keep his side in complete control over New Zealand on the second day in Sydney.

Starting off the day on 283/3, Australia only added five runs to their overnight score before Matthew Wade was clean bowled by William Somerville for 22.

Travis Head only made 10 runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Matt Henry

Labuschagne and captain Tim Paine steadied things with a 79-run partnership, during which Labuschagne brought up his double century, before Paine was clean bowled Colin de Grandhomme for 35.

Labuschagne went on to score a career-best 215, which came off 363 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six, before he was caught and bowled by Todd Astle.

Australia began lose wickets at regular intervals after Labuschagne’s dismissal and ended up being bowled out for 454.

De Grandhomme and Neil Wagner picked up three wickets apiece, while Astle snapped up two, and Somerville and Henry chipped in with one wicket each.

Trailing by 454 runs, New Zealand got off to a solid start as stand-in captain Tom Latham and Tom Blundell amassed an unbeaten 61-run stand before stumps was called.

Blundell finished on 34, which came off 83 balls and included four boundaries, while Latham remained undefeated on 24, which came off 73 deliveries and included two boundaries.

New Zealand ended day two on 61/0 and will continue batting on Sunday at 11:00 local time or 00:00 GMT.

