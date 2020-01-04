Dale Steyn reveals which Pakistan bowler ‘scared everybody’

Dale Steyn: “I didn’t know much about Haris Rauf and watched him bowl in the nets before the first game and he scared everybody”

South Africa pace maestro Dale Steyn has revealed that Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf “scared everybody” when he joined the Melbourne Stars for the Big Bash League (BBL).

Prior to the Stars’ first game in the tournament, Rauf, who was brought in as cover for Steyn while he was recovering from a side strain, bowled to many of the batsmen in the nets and unleashed numerous bouncers.

Steyn noted it got to a point where the batsmen told Rauf to stop bowling as none of them wanted to get injured.

“I didn’t know much about Haris Rauf and watched him bowl in the nets before the first game and he scared everybody. He was bouncing guys and they had to go and say to him you’ve got to stop bowling now as we’ve got a game tomorrow and you can’t injure any of the guys,” Steyn was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Rauf has been in red-hot form with the ball in the BBL and is currently the third-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets in three games at an incredible average of 7.10.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In his most recent match against the Sydney Thunder, he dismissed captain Callum Ferguson, Daniel Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

