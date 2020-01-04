Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former England spinner Graeme Swann shockingly accused Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik of lying about his age during the 2017 Champions Trophy.
Age-fudging is a topic that has been thrust into the spotlight as of late after Manjot Kalra, a member of India’s Under-19 World Cup team in 2018, was banned for two years for the offence.
Two more players – Nitish Rana and Shivam Mavi – are currently being investigated.
With the issue having come to light, it should be remembered that Swann targeted Malik and accused him of age-fudging at the Champions Trophy.
On alleged age-fudging in cricket:
A quote by Graeme Swann during the 2017 Champions Trophy "Shoaib Malik was 19 years old when I was 19, but I'm now 38 and he is 35 years old" #Cricket
