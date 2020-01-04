Graeme Swann previously accused Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik of age-fudging

Posted on by
Graeme Swann previously accused Shoaib Malik of age-fudging Pakistan England cricket

Graeme Swann: “Shoaib Malik was 19 years old when I was 19, but I’m now 38 and he is 35 years old”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England spinner Graeme Swann shockingly accused Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik of lying about his age during the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Age-fudging is a topic that has been thrust into the spotlight as of late after Manjot Kalra, a member of India’s Under-19 World Cup team in 2018, was banned for two years for the offence.

Two more players – Nitish Rana and Shivam Mavi – are currently being investigated.

With the issue having come to light, it should be remembered that Swann targeted Malik and accused him of age-fudging at the Champions Trophy.

“Shoaib Malik was 19 years old when I was 19, but I’m now 38 and he is 35 years old,” Swann was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Leave a Reply