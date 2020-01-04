Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England spinner Graeme Swann shockingly accused Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik of lying about his age during the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Age-fudging is a topic that has been thrust into the spotlight as of late after Manjot Kalra, a member of India’s Under-19 World Cup team in 2018, was banned for two years for the offence.

Two more players – Nitish Rana and Shivam Mavi – are currently being investigated.

With the issue having come to light, it should be remembered that Swann targeted Malik and accused him of age-fudging at the Champions Trophy.

On alleged age-fudging in cricket: A quote by Graeme Swann during the 2017 Champions Trophy "Shoaib Malik was 19 years old when I was 19, but I'm now 38 and he is 35 years old" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 3, 2020

“Shoaib Malik was 19 years old when I was 19, but I’m now 38 and he is 35 years old,” Swann was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...