Australia batsman Nick Larkin has admitted that Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf has been “performing like a seasoned pro” for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Rauf has been in red-hot form with the ball in the BBL and is currently the third-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets in three games at an incredible average of 7.10.

Larkin, who was named Man of the Match for his knock of 65 in the Stars’ three-wicket win over the Sydney Thunder on Thursday, pointed out that Rauf is “pretty sharp”, a “passionate guy” and is “really grateful to be playing in the BBL”.

“Not too many guys like facing him,” Larkin was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “He’s pretty sharp and he doesn’t mind sending them in around your thigh and your ribs.

“He’s a passionate guy … he’s excited when he’s taking wickets and I think he’s really grateful to be playing in the BBL.

“Maxi’s pretty clear with his plans and communicates quite extensively with the bowlers throughout.

“It’s not uncommon to see him go up and say, ‘hey, what happened there? That wasn’t part of a plan,’ or ‘excellent, that’s great – do you want to change the field?’

“He’s taken 10 wickets in three games, so he’s performing like a seasoned pro.”

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In his most recent match against the Sydney Thunder, he dismissed captain Callum Ferguson, Daniel Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

