Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali has slammed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) schedule as being unfair and “one-sided”.

The schedule was unveiled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

The PSL will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

However, Basit specifically had issues with the Karachi Kings’ schedule in the tournament.

“I don’t know who has made this one-sided schedule of such a big event. It is unfair with Karachi Kings, obviously, to get only five home matches. It is not a domestic tournament, it is PSL and a whole independent committee is there to make decisions,” Basit told ARY News’ ‘Sports Room’.

“It is yet again injustice. I am confident that Karachiites love Kings and they will come at National Stadium Karachi to support their team anytime.”

