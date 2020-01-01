Image courtesy of: PSL

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) schedule was unveiled on Wednesday and revealed that the tournament will start on February 20.

It also confirmed that the opening match, which will take place after the opening ceremony, will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

The entire edition of this year’s PSL will be held in Pakistan, with four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – hosting all 34 matches.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

