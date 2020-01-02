Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn has signed with Islamabad United for this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Steyn made the huge announcement via Twitter and will feature in the tournament, which will be held entirely in Pakistan.

Great time to let everyone know, I’m delighted to be joining @IsbUnited for the upcoming @thePSLt20 season.

2020 is the year of 20/20! #unitedwewin #RedHotSquad 🦁 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 1, 2020

The PSL Schedule

Steyn’s revelation that he will be playing for Islamabad United comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL.

The PSL will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

