Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed that ex-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf accused him of only picking players “who offer namaz or have a beard”.

Inzamam insisted that this was not the case, and added that “religion has its own place and cricket has its own”.

“President Musharraf asked me I’ve heard that you only pick players who offer namaz or have a beard and you don’t select others. I said religion has its own place and cricket has its own, they don’t mix,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Danish Kaneria religious discrimination controversy

Inzamam also recently spoke about former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria’s claimed of being discriminated against because he was Hindu.

However, Inzamam noted that no such thing happened, especially as he was captain for a majority of the time that Kaneria played international cricket.

“The captain who Danish Kaneria played under the most was me and I never felt that there was any such thing in our team, that any player treats another player badly if he is a non-Muslim. I never noticed even a single example of any such thing in our team,” Inzamam had said.

