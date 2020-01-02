Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf stays red-hot in the BBL, taking three wickets

Haris Rauf finished with figures of 3-24 in the Melbourne Stars’ clash against the Sydney Thunder

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf continued to stay in red-hot form in the Big Bash League (BBL) as he took three wickets in the Melbourne Stars’ match against the Sydney Thunder.

Rauf was recalled to the team as a replacement for Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who is currently nursing an injury.

He dismissed Thunder captain Callum Ferguson, Daniel Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

Rauf took the BBL by storm after being brought in to cover for South Africa pace maestro Dale Steyn, who missed the team’s first two games with a side strain.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

However, he was dropped for the Stars’ next two games against the Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes since Steyn was fit to play.

The Stars lost to the Strikers by five runs, but bounced back to beat the Hurricanes by four runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Steyn finished with figures of 1-29 off three overs against the Strikers and 2-12 off two overs against the Hurricanes.

In the game against the Thunder, Steyn went wicketless, but only conceded 24 runs off his four overs.

