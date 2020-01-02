Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf continued to stay in red-hot form in the Big Bash League (BBL) as he took three wickets in the Melbourne Stars’ match against the Sydney Thunder.

Rauf was recalled to the team as a replacement for Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who is currently nursing an injury.

He dismissed Thunder captain Callum Ferguson, Daniel Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

Rauf took the BBL by storm after being brought in to cover for South Africa pace maestro Dale Steyn, who missed the team’s first two games with a side strain.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

However, he was dropped for the Stars’ next two games against the Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes since Steyn was fit to play.

The Stars lost to the Strikers by five runs, but bounced back to beat the Hurricanes by four runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Steyn finished with figures of 1-29 off three overs against the Strikers and 2-12 off two overs against the Hurricanes.

In the game against the Thunder, Steyn went wicketless, but only conceded 24 runs off his four overs.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...