Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Rashid Latif believes that pace bowler Haris Rauf should be included in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Rauf has been in red-hot form with the ball in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), where he is representing the Melbourne Stars.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In his most recent match against the Sydney Thunder, he dismissed captain Callum Ferguson, Daniel Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

Is @HarisRauf14 best T20 bowler in Pakistan ? He should part of National team in T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 . Only hurdle is nepotism in system. Well done @lahoreqalandars pic.twitter.com/odNU9VFIRQ — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) January 2, 2020

“Is Haris Rauf [the] best T20 bowler in Pakistan? He should part of [the] national team in [the] T20 World Cup in Australia 2020. Only hurdle is nepotism in [the] system,” Latif said on Twitter.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

