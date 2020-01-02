Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

There has been a lot of speculation over Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan and whether it will actually go ahead.

However, reports suggest that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are looking into ways to end the deadlock and get Bangladesh to play cricket in the country.

It has been reported that the PCB are considering different proposals and is likely to select one in the next couple of days.

However, a PCB source said that the board’s main priority is to have Bangladesh tour the country for a Test match.

“Twenty20 matches can be played at any time, we want to play a Test,” the source was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

The board is also looking at hosting Bangladesh for three Twenty20 Internationals and one Test, while the other Test match could be added to a future series in Bangladesh.

Will Bangladesh tour Pakistan?

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February next year.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But last Thursday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

