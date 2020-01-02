Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Nick Larkin and Marcus Stoinis hammered 65 and 58 respectively as the Melbourne Stars defeated the Sydney Thunder by three wickets.

Opting to bat first, the Thunder got off to a disastrous start as opener Alex Hales was clean bowled by Stars captain Glenn Maxwell for a duck on the third ball of the match.

Usman Khawaja only made one run before he suffered the same fate as Hales.

Captain Callum Ferguson mustered 19 runs before he was caught by Adam Zampa at third man off the bowling of Haris Rauf.

Matthew Gilkes managed to score 28 runs before he was caught by Dale Steyn at long-on off the bowling of Clint Hinchliffe.

Chris Morris was caught and bowled by Zampa for six runs, while Daniel Sams was cleaned up by Rauf for 13.

Rauf struck again two balls later when he clean bowled Alex Ross for a 32-ball 40, which included two boundaries and two sixes.

However, with Arjun Nair smashing an unbeaten 17 off 11 balls, the Thunder finished on 142/7.

Rauf was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Maxwell snapped up two, and Zampa and Hinchliffe chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 143 to win, the Stars lost Nic Maddinson on the sixth ball of the innings as he was clean bowled by Sams for a duck.

Larkin and Stoinis made up for the loss of Maddinson with a 123-run partnership, during which both batsmen brought up their fifties.

Larkin ended up making a 45-ball 65, which included eight boundaries and a six, before he was caught by Sams at fine leg off the bowling of Morris.

Morris struck again four balls later as he removed Stoinis for 58, which came off 51 balls and included four boundaries and two sixes.

The Stars lost quick wickets after Stoinis was dismissed as they went from 131/3 to 142/7.

Despite this, they managed to reach their target with two balls to spare.

Sams was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Morris and Nathan McAndrew claimed two wickets apiece.

Larkin was named Man of the Match.

